To the editor — I strongly support Kathleen Parker’s opinion article “The parochial media” (YHR, Nov. 30) that brings up the issue of American political unity and the media’s role in it.
The issue of the United States’ spiraling party polarization is an undeniable trend. Parker points out that some of this is to blame on a biased media. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make an effort toward unity; for this I am glad. We need it, but is this achievable if the media continues headlong, and we as individuals refuse to look at another person’s point of view?
Our media cannot be left uncensored for their contribution to our current state. Each reporter should endeavor to give unbiased facts. Mainstream media companies should not discriminate against reporters’ political views when hiring. The media should expect their reporters to give the news without a political slant.
It is also imperative for the health of our country that each individual stop stereotyping and simply spouting political lines. Instead, each of us must start trying to understand where our neighbor is coming from in their political views, as ludicrous as they might seem, especially in this holiday season.
KARISSA SHARLEY
Tieton