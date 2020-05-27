To the editor — I have had the pleasure of working with Amanda McKinney on different projects. Some of them were tough, political, and needed a determined and focused leader. She handled them as a professional. Her education and career give her the background to intelligently address controversial and complicated issues.
Amanda is very passionate about the Yakima Valley. Her volunteer record proves her passion and support for our Valley’s families. Her volunteer activity in many Valley nonprofit organizations gives her a well-rounded knowledge in our county. Tie that into her successful career and you get a very well-rounded leader.
Amanda’s successful career, personal background, education and volunteer leadership is a perfect fit for a new county commissioner.
RICK PINNELL
Yakima