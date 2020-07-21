To the editor — A recent letter to the editor supports the party appointee, Vicki Baker, primarily because she now has six months' experience in the county commissioner role. After reviewing her campaign website, I noticed she listed basic personal information, some advocacy experience but zero actual accomplishments within her six-month appointment that has actually made a direct impact on our county.I have been a corporate recruiter since 2004 for multiple Fortune 500 companies. That logic to retain someone may work in government, but in the private sector, we make hiring decisions based on talent, potential for impact and return on investment.
Amanda McKinney is determined to bring the change we need to Yakima County. She brings with her a new perspective and is solution-oriented. Communication, accountability and customer service are her expertise. It is time we elect the exceptional and leave the status quo behind.
MICHELLE SEVIGNY
Yakima