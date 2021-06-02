To the editor — I took offense at Amanda McKinney’s audacity and temerity expressed in the YHR regarding the multi-school district vaccine competition which was an insult to parents, guardians, students and educators as she took it upon herself to promote her beliefs.
We parents and students are, according to her, not to be trusted with making choices concerning our OWN future health and well being so have been eliminated and barred from the process before our voices and wishes can be heard.
This is the bigger wrong here. It is initiatives like the school contest that invite and encourage dialogue and communication within families and yes, Amanda, peer groups. It is through promoting efficacy and thinking among our young that growth occurs, invited in to participate rather than locked out; their feelings and desires ignored.
This initiative offered stakeholders a choice, a voice to be heard on this matter. Amanda took it away.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima