To the editor — Amanda McKinney is the right kind of leader to guide Yakima County to a better and prosperous future.
I am new to Yakima, having moved here in August 2018, but I have come to love and appreciate the beauty of this part of Washington state. My father brought us over to the USA from France when I was about 10 years old. As an immigrant, he wanted to offer his family a better life, more prosperity, and a chance at the American dream. From my father, I learned that hard work … works. Working really hard allows people to better themselves and their communities. McKinney will do just that for us. She has a sense of urgency that is much needed in local government. She knows what it is to roll up your sleeves and actually get things done. Her energy and enthusiasm is intoxicating and she is exactly what the GOP needs — a next-generation leader that is vibrant, intelligent and compassionate. She will provide transparency that is so rare in government today. We can trust her to use the government to serve us, the people. Her experience in business and finance is just what Yakima needs. We need leaders who are fiscally responsible, but who also are not afraid to wear the badge of American patriotism, especially in the times we live in. Amanda McKinney will give us that and more.
Personally, as an immigrant, I quickly fell in love with American history and traditions, and I knew from the first time I set foot on American soil that I wanted to create a family here. My fiancé and I are ready to do just that. There is no one that I would rather place my trust and faith in than McKinney. I have seen firsthand the values and morals that she has instilled in her children. I teach her daughter, and the generosity, genuineness, kindness and strength that I have seen in her is exactly what McKinney can offer to Yakima County.
As a young conservative, I want leaders who continue to believe in the American dream. Leaders who are proud to be American and who understand that government exists for the sole purpose of serving the people, not the other way around. Ever since I became a U.S. citizen, I have tried to use my voice to help Americans understand how lucky and fortunate they are to live in such a great country. Now, I want to use my voice to shed light on a brilliant woman who I believe can make a massive difference for our county. My vote will be for Amanda McKinney and for a brighter, safer, and stronger Yakima County.
MATTHIAS BAUDINET
Yakima