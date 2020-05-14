To the editor — As I graduate from the UW in a few weeks, I find myself examining how I got here. One crucial aspect of my formative years was the priceless blessing of growing up in Yakima. I love Yakima and I love its people.
Unfortunately, many of my peers don’t share my appreciation for our county. They don’t see the ways that Yakima will make their future brighter. Why? Because Yakima is overdue for the next generation of leadership.
We’ve been fortunate to have many dedicated leaders in our county, but it’s time for fresh perspectives and new ideas, not more of the same. Amanda McKinney brings an inspirational, experienced, and forward-thinking approach to leading our county. Her optimism and innovative way of thinking are just what the young people of this county need to see. To those who wonder “where is the next generation?” I’m here to tell you: she’s here, and her name is Amanda McKinney.
If we want to make Yakima the destination of our young people, if we want to be the future of America, if we want to rediscover the hope and optimism at the heart of Yakima, we need Amanda McKinney as county commissioner.
JACK PICKETT
Yakima