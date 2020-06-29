To the editor — Reliability may sound a bit uninspiring in describing a valuable trait for an elected official. By definition, “it is the quality of being trustworthy and/or of performing consistently well.” In the past 16 years of my acquaintance with Amanda McKinney, in Rotary, as a community volunteer for many local nonprofit organizations and through business, it is the word I think is best associated with her character.
If elected, we’ll also get to see McKinney's passion for the Yakima Valley. Her drive and determination will make our county government better through greater communication and transparency. As she always does, she will lead with compassion for all of the people of Yakima County.
Please join me in support of Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner.
ALAN COTTLE
Yakima