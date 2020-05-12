To the editor — I have known Amanda McKinney for 30 years; we grew up together in Oregon. She persuaded me to move to the Yakima Valley 15 years ago.
She is such a strong woman; she loves her city and the people in it. She is dedicated to making the Yakima Valley a better place to live for young and old. We have such a beautiful oasis at our fingertips and there is no one better to fight for it. She is strong-willed, energetic and is not afraid to go for what she wants and what she thinks is right. She grew up in a home with a state trooper for a dad and her mom works in social services. She has a solid background that has prepared her for the challenges ahead. I always said if I ever got the chance to be on a game show and I needed to "call a friend" it would have been Amanda. She is a wealth of knowledge and loves to use it.
She is exactly what the Yakima Valley needs. I have volunteered with her on many occasions. She is always finding ways to help the community, and she always seems to get herself into the leader position and then rocks it. Join me and vote for Amanda McKinney for county commissioner.
DEVON LEE
Yakima