To the editor — Please join me in supporting Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner, District 1. We are fortunate that a person with her qualifications is ready and willing to serve the people of Yakima County. Amanda is passionate and committed, she is intelligent and organized, she is well informed and has sound, conservative judgment.
I have observed her in her professional role as a mortgage broker and in the community as a volunteer for United Way, the YMCA, Rotary and in her children's schools. There are three important qualities that I have seen in Amanda. First, she is a leader; second, she has high energy; and third, she is willing to roll up her sleeves in order to achieve success at whatever she gets involved in.
She cares about this community and the people who live and work here. Take a look at her campaign website and Facebook page and see all the resources that she has assembled to help the people and businesses of the county get through this coronavirus crisis. If she can put together this kind of helpful and relevant information as a private citizen, imagine what she could do as a full-time county commissioner.
KEN MARBLE
Yakima