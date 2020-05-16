To the editor — Amanda McKinney is the smart choice for Yakima County commissioner. Her history of sound business decisions, outstanding work ethic and her dedication to our community has been shown by her many years of community service and successes in her profession. She’s taken leadership positions in the Rotary Youth Exchange and Rotary board of directors, United Way, Gap 2 Gap and her children’s schools, while working in the mortgage industry and raising a young family. Amanda has the focus and stamina to prioritize the needs of businesses and growth for Yakima.
As a business owner, volunteer and tireless advocate for the Yakima Valley, Amanda will help Yakima reach its economic potential. During these trying times, Amanda has diligently collaborated with local agencies to provide daily information and resources available to our local businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19. She’s been a source of comfort and information to our citizens. I am proud to support Amanda McKinney for Yakima County Commission, District 1.
MIKE MCKINNEY
Yakima