To the editor — The last year has been tragic for millions of Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on the world, but we can see those wounds up close right here in our community. From taking loved ones too soon, to the shutdown ending businesses and jobs Americans have worked their entire lives to get, to drug overdoses and suicide, Americans are suffering. I just don’t have the heart to ask these same Americans to give more when their sacrifice already takes a toll.
With America entering into a new recession, I don’t believe it is fair to ask people to take on more burdensome debt, spend their hard-earned money, or ask them to spend their relief money on a political campaign. More so for a candidate willing to invest in the community that invested in him.
I only ask that the voters take the opportunity to show their support by voting Garth McKinney for Yakima City Council. We are at our strongest when we come together and work for a better Yakima.
GARTH McKINNEY
Yakima