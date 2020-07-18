To the editor — We are currently living in some very challenging times, so now more than ever our county needs a strong leader to guide us forward toward better days. And when it comes to strong leadership abilities, I can think of no one better than Amanda McKinney.
She has an impressive resume, having volunteered her time and energy for numerous local organizations as well as achieving success in her business career. Since effective collaboration and communications are paramount in achieving desired results, those attributes more than qualify McKinney for the position of Yakima County commissioner. She excels in both areas and would take those skills to the next level in order to find solutions to the problems now facing our county.
Please join me in bringing a new generation of leadership to Yakima County by voting for Amanda McKinney for county commissioner, District 1.
RITA HANSES
Yakima