To the editor — Voters are facing a decision between two capable and qualified candidates for county commissioner: Vicki Baker and Amanda McKinney.
My vote is going to Amanda McKinney. Baker has done a fine job filing in for Mike Leita, but she was not elected to that position, she was appointed by only two people -- the other commissioners -- guided by party influencers. Very old school.
McKinney is exactly the kind of candidate we want to step up. She represents the future and all its possibilities. She is very well informed, high energy and has devoted a great deal of time to being actively involved in a wide variety of community groups. She is a natural leader with a collaborative style. Her business background will be of great value in managing the budget.
In reviewing the campaign materials, one thing really stood out. McKinney has listed priorities of better communication and transparency (which she demonstrates daily) and “customer service.” Service -- can you imagine that? Service, as in public service to the residents of the county, not a party or any other special interests. That’s exactly what we deserve. Please join me in voting for Amanda McKinney.
DANA DWINELL
Yakima