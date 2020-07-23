To the editor — As I read the headlines and watch the news, I scratch my head and wonder, “Who’s in charge?” It’s become nearly impossible to know who is making the decisions that we’re being forced to live by, at every level.
It’s time to no longer tolerate officials who hide behind unelected bureaucrats. It’s time to elect leaders who will communicate with the public, act on the information they have and own up to their decisions.
Amanda McKinney has already led the way on exploring the state of our county, communicating her findings to the public, and empowering citizens to take action. We should elect her to the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
RYAN BECKETT
Yakima