To the editor — I am a concerned citizen of Yakima and am interested in our political future. I saw all three candidates speak for commissioner after Mike Leita's departure. Of the three, one stood out very clearly as the best choice. Her speech was inspiring and well thought out. There were cheers of support; Nolan Wentz even followed her speech with "Wow, who would want to follow that?"
When it came time to hear the Republican committee's choice, the choice was clear. Amanda McKinney should take it based on the substance of her speech, the people's applause and support. She was clearly the most qualified and had the best plan for Yakima. But their vote went to Vicki Baker. There was an audible gasp of disbelief in the courtroom when this decision was called out.
I encourage you all to vote with your heart. My vote will go to Amanda McKinney.
KATE LOEB
Yakima