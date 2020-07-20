To the editor — I’ve had the pleasure of working with Amanda McKinney in Rotary Youth Exchange. McKinney serves as chair of our Yakima Sunrise Rotary program. Under her leadership, the program has been very successful. Her organizational skills, attention to detail and strong determination has made my job as a club counselor very easy. If there were any problems, she dealt with them promptly and efficiently.
COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on youth exchange. McKinney has handled this stressful time with complete competence. Her leadership skills will make her an outstanding county commissioner. Please join me in voting for Amanda McKinney.
JACK MYERS
Yakima