To the editor — Amanda McKinney is a symbol of hope and reassurance. My husband and I are new to Yakima County, and after reading about McKinney's values and platform, I knew that I had to vote for her.
Unlike her opponents, McKinney is vivacious, full of energy, and is not idle. She has provided more transparent communication with the public through her videos and social media activity than the current board of commissioners, the mayor’s office, and the local government in general combined. The information that she has been putting out has been more informative and accessible than anything that the city has put out on their own. We need people like her in government to truly change how elected officials communicate with the public. No more walls and barriers, just open and honest public servants — this is what McKinney can offer us as county commissioner.
The county needs a fresh, young and dynamic person who is able to usher in a new and modern approach to local government. Out with the old and in with the new! I believe that she can bring a breath of fresh air into the old status quo in the county. Vote for Amanda McKinney.
MADELINE EGGLESTON
Yakima