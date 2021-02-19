To the editor — After reading the online "breaking news," I have to say that our newest Yakima County commissioner, Amanda McKinney, deserves a great big thank you from all of us. Her commitment to accurate reporting on the coronavirus issues has resulted in allowing our counties to enter Phase 2 status. This move will greatly benefit all businesses and employees who have suffered staggering financial losses during this extended lock-down. Thank you, Amanda McKinney, for caring about all of us.
ELLEN IVERSON
Outlook