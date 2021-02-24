To the editor — All of us in the South Central region should give a big shout-out thank you to County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for her effective, tireless efforts to get accurate, timely reporting of COVID statistics from health officials. These efforts have, of course, resulted in our finally moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
It wasn't Newhouse with his Inslee-bashing or any other public official. It was Amanda's effective insistence on accurate data from health officials that got it done.
DAVID BETZING
Yakima