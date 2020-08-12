To the editor — I strongly endorse Doug McKinley for Congress. McKinley will help our community to thrive and prosper. He wants us to survive the pandemic.
Dan Newhouse is a disappointment. He only works for big corporations. Newhouse is out of touch with our community. He is a “Trump stooge,” supporting Trump 93% of the time.
Newhouse called for schools to reopen, but the Yakima Valley has been a pandemic hot spot. Local school districts ignored Newhouse. They want to keep kids safe. A Georgia high school opened last week, and after one week, nine students were infected with COVID.
Newhouse voted against the Heroes Act. The bill would have set up a national strategy to test, trace and treat those infected with COVID.
Other countries are controlling the COVID pandemic. New Zealand and Greece have no new COVID infections! What is wrong with the United States? The USA was once envied by countries around the globe. Now we are pitied.
The Heroes Act called for another $1,200 stimulus payment; $600 federal unemployment benefits; and money for police and fire departments.
We need leadership, and Doug McKinley will help people. We don’t need a Trump lapdog. Vote for Doug McKinley for Congress.
ROB CHANDLER
Sunnyside