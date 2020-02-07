To the editor — Even before we elected our president, his enemies spouted baseless conspiracy theories. Unsubstantiated, politically motivated allegations with no proof. It continued after the election, as Congress pursued this witch hunt to strip the power from the people, to undo the election, to block our president.
Of course, I am talking about the birthers – the idiots who, led by Trump, claimed that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and is a secret Muslim (who nevertheless drinks beer and eats pork). And Hillary ran a child sex operation out of a pizza parlor (which led to some moron with an assault rifle shooting up the place). “These are bad, corrupt people.” Trump is the liar in chief. MAGA.
These idiots sucked in America and played us as stupid. Trump won the electoral college in 2016 (but only with Russia’s help), not the popular vote; his crowd at the inauguration was as small as his hands.
Mitch McConnell said Obama couldn’t appoint a Supreme Court nominee in an election year. In fact, 14 Supreme Court justices have historically been approved in an election year. But McConnell doesn’t care about facts, the Constitution or history. Neither does Trump.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah