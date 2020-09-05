To the editor — Although I am a Christian, I have visited Shabbat services at a couple of Jewish synagogues, so I was pleased to read the article in the Yakima Herald-Republic: "Yakima's Temple Shalom to welcome first resident rabbi in September" (Aug. 31 issue). I have a few distant relatives who are Jewish, and I have the greatest respect for our nation's Judeo-Christian traditions.
I wish Rabbi Shupack and his wife, and congregation at Temple Shalom, the very best for the future. This is a welcome addition to Yakima's faith community. People from all faiths will benefit.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas