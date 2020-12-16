To the editor — With Giuliani testing positive for COVID-19, maybe Trump will get the message finally. Stop laughing; I said finally. You, like me, know that thought is based on common sense, which he does not possess. However, there always is a chance. Once again, I must caution you on your laughing; it's not very adult. After all, he is the POTUS.
Now you may go ahead and laugh at my poor attempt at humor. I could say that I am an underpaid comedian, but that would be an outright lie. But maybe since POTUS Trump has branded lying with legality code, maybe it's OK for all of us. Nah.
FRANK SHIRLEY
Yakima