Maybe it’s time to focus on the facts
To the editor — It was quite a laugh to read John Harris’ letter taking Anne Anna to task for using feelings rather than intellect. He followed with a tirade based solely on his feelings.
I have read numerous letters from Mr. Harris over the years and respect his right to enlighten us with his feelings, however lacking in fact.
I suggest President Joe Biden is no more cognitively impaired than former President Donald Trump. I, like Mr. Harris, have no proof of that, but it is my feeling. No proof has been provided that Biden broke any laws regarding his son Hunter. Again, a product of Mr. Harris’ feelings.
When Trump left office, our national debt was the most in history, yet Mr. Harris blames the debt on Biden’s three months in office. Trump had many good ideas but lacked the discipline or patience to ensure they were properly implemented; my opinion.
Mr. Harris complains of court packing after watching Senate Republicans do exactly that.
I understand Mr. Harris’ love of Trump and hatred of Democrats based on his opinion, but isn’t it time for both sides to quit hating the other and work together to address our problems?
ROB GIMLIN
Ellensburg