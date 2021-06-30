To the editor — Given the increasing likelihood that there are technologically advanced extraterrestrials who choose not to destroy us or fully reveal themselves, we can ask, “Why not?” If one assumes interstellar civilization is stable, peaceful and cooperative then it would clearly be unsafe and unwise for them to invite our technologically emerging civilization into their community without first observing whether we can master our passions to keep from killing ourselves. Why share even more advanced technology with people who will destroy their own ecosphere, kill each other off with nuclear weapons, and impose inequality, injustice, prejudice and cruelty on members of their own species?
If extraterrestrials are there, they are wise and prudent to keep distant as humanity emerges into the technological era. Will we be able to leave behind our Stone Age emotional drives for dominance, distrust, anger, hatred and fear? Sharing more advanced technological abilities with us before we have proven ourselves able to manage what we already have would be rash and foolish.
This is the time now for humanity to overcome its primitive drives, to learn to cooperate and work together; not just to gain entry to interstellar society, but for our own collective benefit and survival.
ANDREW WHITMONT, PHD
Yakima