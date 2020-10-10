To the editor — After reading Donald Parmentier’s letter on Oct. 6, I knew I had to respond. I’m so grateful to anybody who is still using common sense and understands basic math, being as it doesn’t appear like those dictating to us can. I have worked through those exact percentages over and over and over again and have written a letter to Gov. Inslee with those same stats in hopes that logic would prevail, and our lives can begin to look normal again.
I respect every person’s level of fear, and if they want to continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds, having groceries delivered, etc. I applaud their discretion. I for one am not afraid as I believe in the math, so all I want is my life back.
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima