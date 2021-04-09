To the editor — The public appreciates the YHR's daily coronavirus updates, but reporters and the editor need to check the math for accuracy. Specifically, to remain in Phase 3 of the reopening plan, Yakima County must have fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 of population over a 14-day period. Recent updates have said 200 cases over 14 days with no reference to population size. Yakima County population is about 251,500, hence the total number of new cases in the 14-day period must be less than 2.515 x 200 = 503 cases (not 200 total cases). This threshold requires an average of 36 cases per day or less (36 x 14 = 504).
Based on the recent number of new cases (56 reported for April 6), we're likely going back to Phase 2 after April 15 unless the daily case count declines significantly over the next seven days.
I thought the Yakima County Health District staff would have explained this calculation more clearly and corrected this error in reporting.
JOHN EASTERBROOKS
Yakima
EDITOR'S NOTE: We thank Mr. Easterbrooks for calling the error to our attention. It has been corrected.