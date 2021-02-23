To the editor — Some of the amazing things I have learned from the mass media in the last year: It is no longer against the law to use graffiti, litter, obstruct traffic or throw bricks at police.
In addition, no one should ever talk to the FBI, they lie; the media can discern guilt or innocence better than the courts and more quickly; insurrection does not occur when people attack the White House or federal courthouses but does occur when the Capitol is breached; you are a vigilante if you defend yourself; voter fraud never works but continues for no reason; brave Republicans can agree with Democrats; and brave Democrats never disagree with Democrats.
if you reduce government regulation you are an authoritarian seeking more power; a scientific bureaucrat is more bureaucrat than scientist; and the big lie that the election was stolen is more important than the huge lie that Putin controls Trump and the pandemic is more important than the Constitution.
KENT LEES
Yakima