To the editor — I am a fourth-year medical student at the University of Washington School of Medicine. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, localities across the United States are requiring citizens to wear face coverings in public. Large companies like Costco, Whole Foods, United, Delta, Uber and Walgreens are additionally requiring face coverings.
Along with hand hygiene, homemade masks can be effective protection from transmitting SARS-CoV-2. In one study, homemade masks of four-layer kitchen paper and one layer of cloth were 95% as effective as N95 respirators against aerosolized particles. Even pillowcases and T-shirts were about one-third as effective as medical-grade masks. Health care workers, bankers, grocers, and other frontline workers are interacting with large numbers of people daily as states reopen. Cloth face masks help protect yourself and community members while being in close contact with possible asymptomatic carriers.
An ASU School of Statistical Science model estimates that if 80% of Washingtonians wore face coverings, even weak cloth masks with 20% efficacy could reduce mortality up to 65%!
The CDC, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Medical Association, and more all strongly encourage public face coverings, and I do as well.
NICK THOMSON
Yakima