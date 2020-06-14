To the editor — Do you know the meaning of the word essential?
We hear that word, that very word, every day. It is an important word. We hear and see how essential it is for us to do what our mayor, our governor, tell us to do, especially if we want places to open up to us. It seems like many don't care, or just won't do what’s asked, in order for us to go into Phase 2, regarding the pandemic.
I ask and plead with everyone to look at wearing a mask, as being essential; wear gloves as being essential, etc. I believe that everybody loves life and living; however, some just don't care. Come on, people of Yakima, I am begging you: If you care about life, it is essential for all of us to get on board, wear masks, gloves ... it is essential.
PEGI ACKERMAN
Yakima