To the editor — In a recent letter, fourth-year medical student Sarah Printz referenced a published medical study suggesting cloth masks increase infection and should not be used. That study is available online (https://bit.ly/YHR-maskstudy).
The study was in high-risk settings for medical workers in Hanoi, Vietnam. The authors state "the study design does not allow us to determine whether medical masks had efficacy or whether cloth masks were detrimental to HCWs by causing an increase in infection risk." The controls in the study were not non-mask wearers. They wore masks, mostly medical masks, just not all the time. The authors stated that medical workers should wear medical masks, not cloth masks, in high-risk settings. They did not suggest medical workers wear no masks. They also did not suggest their study applied to community mask use. The study was focused on protecting mask wearers from acquiring disease.
Current recommendations for community use of masks is to keep mask wearers from spreading disease. Before you take the letter writer's advice, read the paper for yourself.
SCOTT McCORQUODALE
Selah