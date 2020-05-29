To the editor — In response to Art Clark Jr. regarding his brilliant arithmetic, it seems to have gone unnoticed that the rate of COVID-19 cases has steadily increased from the beginning of this pandemic and continues to rise; that 1 percent of the population today is twice as high as it was when it was one-half percent, and that today at 1 percent, when fellow citizens go out into the public with no mask and no distancing and possibly no symptoms of illness, that 1 percent will inevitably go to 2 percent, which will go even faster to 3 and 4 percent of the population of Yakima.
The point is that masks and distancing are preventive -- not an agenda, not a component of some conspiracy. Wearing a mask is simple. Why make it into something about restricting personal freedom? It's not that, unless you believe it to be so.
RANDAL LEEK
Yakima