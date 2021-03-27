To the editor — North Dakota and four other states have selected protocols for another reride of COVID-19, this time with variants as outriders. They passed bills preventing mask mandates. Boom. Out of the chute.
According to Minot Republican Jeff Hoverson, mask requirements are a conspiracy driven by "unelected wealthy bureaucrats who are robbing our freedoms and perpetuating lies" and "masks are diabolical silliness."
Jeff perfectly mimed Gabby Johnson of "Blazing Saddles," world's foremost authority, etc., who memorably mouthed, "... no sidewindin', bushwackin', hornswaggin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin me bishen cutter."
Elected charlatans have exposed us to a deadly mist by picking and grinning like Jeff and Gabby while dispensing doses of snarky quackery distilled from tincture of finney snake, adder's fork and eye of newt, ladled from the charmed pot that scientific facts are reversible figures.
They're Dr. Feelgood in the morning. They speechify. Then pack up and trundle on to the next village. The airy killers linger.
Prescription? Breathe deeply. Exhale loudly. Muddy lungs? Take two aspirin and call yourself in the morning.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley