To the editor — Recently I called a plumber — reluctantly, considering my age as well as parts of the government that seem to have a collateral-damage attitude about people my age. The toilet got fixed, but both the plumber and his helper wore no masks and spent half an hour, punctuated by two sneezes, in my bathroom. I won’t book another plumber in these coronavirus times without assurances that he will wear a mask.
The next day, I went to my car dealer for air in my tires; not much of a risk, but an enlightening experience. Every member of the service staff and every mechanic in the 24-bay garage was wearing a mask. That type of thoughtful concern will be critical in getting our health and our economy through these dangerous times.
JIM SCOGGINS
Yakima