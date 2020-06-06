To the editor — My mother lost her two uncles to World War I. Her father, a bomber pilot in World War II, returned with what would now be diagnosed as PTSD, and left the family when she was 6. My dad served in Germany right after the war. While there, he contracted pneumonia and nearly died. His lungs were permanently damaged.
We all have stories of how those close to us made sacrifices for our country and for one another. Refusing to wear a mask or social distance is not an expression of the freedom for which they fought. By not doing the minimum to protect each other, we devalue true sacrifice and cheapen the notion of what it means to be free.
ERIC ANDERSON
Yakima