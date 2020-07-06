To the editor — Please read the recent article on nurses caring for COVID-19 patients. Yes, you have the “freedom” to not wear a mask. However, the mask is for the protection of others. Yes, high-risk people could wear a mask, but it won’t protect them from you if you are infected (even if you don't have symptoms).
The virus is not a hoax and is easily spread like the common cold/flu. If we all mask, the spread is dramatically reduced, decreasing the burden on nurses and hospitals.
Mask -- for the nurses and people who just might have to take care of you one of these days. They deserve your respect and support.
JAN FALL
Selah