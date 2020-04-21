To the editor — To mask or not to mask, is no longer the question.
Why do some chose to be cavalier and others of us become germ-o-phobic? I do not have the answer.
So, next question, do we have access to masks right now? Hold up your hand, please, if you do (or the Zoom equivalent).
Is anyone standing on the corner of 40th and Summitview handing out masks? Does the airport supply masks for new arrivals? Do hospitals have adequate stock?
Are the dozens of seamstresses who currently volunteer in making masks filling the need of our front line health care workers? Are all the retailers who are still open supplying adequate PPE for their employees?
Do the city and county governments provide masks for the front line workers? Do the hotbeds of potential infection such as the long term care facilities or the local correctional services have masks?
Do you have the answers? If so, amazing; if not, what are we doing to make sure they are protected? The answer is "it depends," and the response is a call to action! The Yakima County Team of Mask Makers volunteers need you! Please contact annehealth@masks4Yakima.org to volunteer. Training is provided.
ANNE GROVE
Yakima