To the editor — People are not asking Yakima to open up because they don't care about those vulnerable. They want this because they also care about everyone who has or is losing everything.
We support it because dreams are being crushed by the country telling us to chase them. We want to open because deaths from overdoses and suicides are decimating our people. We want to open because our mentally Ill are unable to seek the help they need in a time of crisis and uncertainty. We want to open because babies are being taken from mothers based off potentially false information. We want to open up because we want everyone to come out of this with the ability to provide for and support their family.
We are not asking you to open Yakima because we don't care. It's because we care about everything and everyone being hurt by this virus and the Valley becoming the barren desert it was before us. Let us rebuild our economy. Many people have already run out of time and more do with each day. Please, don't crush thousands of lives locally and millions state- and countrywide over this virus.
GARTH McKINNEY
Yakima