To the editor — It is my opinion that we need to halt the negative, fault-finding and blame from individuals, media and politicians directed at leadership that is addressing a crisis unlike what any of us have ever experienced. COVID-19 has and is altering the lives of us all, and this may be the case for some time. I am proud of all the men and women at all levels of government, from City Hall to the White House, both Democrat and Republican who, in my opinion are providing quality leadership at a time that is unprecedented in our nation.
This is not a political issue; it is a national health crisis. Let us accentuate the positives that are coming or can come out of this pandemic. I see many positives; don't you? Can we not come out of this a better people if we emphasize the positives? I think we can. Let’s do it!
EARL CARPENTER
Yakima