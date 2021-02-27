To the editor — Several months past, Donald Trump almost stated that Americans should develop a "turd mentality." He swiftly altered the phrase to "herd mentality" but meant "herd immunity." Reflections from his original statement gleam as lustrous facets from the huge Hope Diamond-like personality of the preceding president.
His plan to control our thinking was on display, as if viewed beneath a gemologist's glass and mounted in a stark image. His distain and disinterest in slowing the spread of COVID-19 was captured as a perfect gem of nihilism. Just a clear, quick glimmer that shone the picture of Trump's thought processes deeply mired in the swamp that engulfs the locker room.
Trump's inability to filter his conscious from his subconscious would be alarming alone if his words were not intentional. Yet, the most frightening aspect regarding Donald Trump is that so many do not seem to understand him or his motives to the slightest degree. The analysis of his words helps reveal the efficacy of his mental template.
STEVE POFF
Ellensburg