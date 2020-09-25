To the editor — Randal Sumner’s short letter accuses Western state governors of using “climate fires” as an excuse. An excuse for what? Does he think we wouldn’t have wildfires if we didn’t have protected forest land? Tell that to the Prosser family who lost their home when a spark landed on dry sagebrush.
Smoke days weren’t part of growing up in Washington but are part of each recent year. There are reasons why wildfires are burning millions of acres and leaving thousands of people homeless. Identifying one or more causes shows us one or more ways to make wildfires less likely or less devastating. However, we must care enough to act.
Climate change is real and happening now, in our lifetimes, a whole lot faster than had been predicted. Deniers have already enjoyed 40 years of smirking inaction and could not care less about cause and effect. Now, a letter-writer gets his kicks talking trash. Time’s up. Refusing to lift a finger does not make you right; it makes you dead weight.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima