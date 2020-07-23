To the editor — Since time began, we have been given rules and laws to follow. They have always been for our well-being. Adam and Eve were told not eat the fruit off the tree of life or they would die. The Israelites were told to take an unblemished lamb's blood and apply it their door posts so that death would pass them by. Moses was given the Ten Commandments to pass to the people of Israel to follow.
We still have those laws in federal and states for the most part. We have driving laws that include seat belts, no talking or texting, no drinking and driving, follow the speed limit. We cannot smoke in public places, no shoes no shirt no service, we have gun laws and the list goes on. My point is, all these rules and laws are for our safety and health. Some say "I have rights and free will" so have rebelled.
Now the mandate -- to wear masks, wash your hands, social distance as health experts are asking us to do -- is for your benefit and mine so we can get back to work and our social life. If we wear our masks, death just may pass us by.
BEVERLY THIEROLF
Yakima