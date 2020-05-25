To the editor — It is time for CBS to step in and nullify the "United States Space Force" flag. The artwork is very clearly a "Star Trek" logo and a copyright infringement. While they're at it, they need to confiscate Trump's phaser as he will no doubt shoot himself in his vacant head, causing a ricochet danger, not to mention threatening news correspondents with it. His communicator must also go because he will be playing with it constantly (holding it up, pointing to it, then pointing to himself with his thumb up -- "Look at me, I have a new toy!").
As per the name "Super-Duper Missile," I almost choked when I read that. I'm sure that our enemies are quaking in their bunny slippers at the possibility of a "Space Force Super-Duper Missile". I can hear the guffawing now, except for the sound of Gene Roddenberry rolling over in his grave.
If anyone thinks Trump is incapable of acting like a child, remember when he sat in the big-rig truck?
CANDIE TURNER
Yakima