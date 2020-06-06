To the editor — School boards must announce a return to school this fall. Without an immediate commitment that students will return to a full classroom-based educational program in the fall, many students will not return. Districts must offer full sports and after-school programs. Our students face minimal risk from COVID-19. Just as with nearly every other country in the world, our students should be in their classrooms right now.
OSPI suggests limiting student attendance, spreading desks apart, endless cleaning, and forcing students to wear masks. They propose mixed plans where students learn online some days and attend once or twice a week, with elementary teachers delivering the same material three or four times. These concepts do not meet the educational, emotional and social need of our children.
If offered an underdeveloped, quickly assembled online program from a local district (and tired teachers), or a mature regional or national online program, which will you choose for your child?
For every 12 students lost, expect one teacher to be fired. A loss of 10% of students will cause financial ruin to our districts, and more will cause the closure of buildings.
It’s time for school boards and superintendents to lead us back to school.
RYAN MATHEWS
Yakima