To the editor — A story in the Sept. 10 online edition of The Washington Post cited polling results showing that “Most Americans plan to vote before Election Day.”
In this election year, given the delivery delays the new postmaster general has created with his “reforms,” I think it reasonable to assume that most of us in Yakima County will be mailing our completed ballots right after we receive them to assure that our votes are counted.
For that reason, I hope the Yakima Herald-Republic will begin providing information about candidates and issues to its readership well before the county auditor sends out our ballots. I always find that information helpful in making decisions about how I should vote. I appreciate, too, your endorsement process. I don’t necessarily embrace those endorsements, but, generally well-reasoned as they are, I find them useful.
That said, I do have a recommendation of my own regarding the national ticket: Make Lying Wrong Again. In fact, I’m thinking of buying a baseball cap and having MLWA embroidered on it. I hope your readers will consider doing the same.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima