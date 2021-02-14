To the editor — Almost 10 percent of elderly people live in poverty, and countless more live from paycheck to paycheck. In addition to the health concerns of this pandemic, it is also causing many seniors financial hardship. We need to ask ourselves how we can help this vulnerable population stay safe and healthy, protecting them against COVID-19 and their general ailments and ensuring quality care.
Unfortunately, many of lower-income seniors are forced to receive their medical care through food banks and senior centers. And this could happen for a number of reasons: they cannot travel far distances to doctors, they are uninsured, or they simply aren’t aware of the benefits they can receive. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available to our senior population, we must guarantee the uninsured and lower-income have access, and the best way to do that is through our health care supply chain.
Health care distributors and local pharmacies work hand in hand daily to provide quality care in every community, including those with less access to traditional health care like hospitals, specialty doctors, etc. These entities understand community needs and can work to delivery and administer vaccines to our most in need communities.
SANDY RINGER
Yakima