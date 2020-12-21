To the editor — This is a thank you to an unknown lady, much younger than me, who paid my grocery bill at Safeway on Nob Hill Boulevard on Nov. 8. I was so shocked, I didn't think to ask her name. May God bless her and Merry Christmas to her.
On another note: Wouldn't a lot of confusion and lack of trust be minimized if all 50 states had the same rules and regulations, especially about political elections? It seems as though we need a major overhaul. Above all, we are the "United States." We need term limits on government officials. It's pretty obvious that power breeds corruption.
ANNA CONNER
Yakima