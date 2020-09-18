To the editor — Please vote, and make sure your vote is counted! During the primary elections, 550,000 mail-in ballots were rejected across the U.S. Ballots are typically rejected if signatures on the envelope don’t match voter records or if the ballot arrives in the election office too late.
Sign your ballot envelope with care. Use ballot drop boxes to deposit your ballot, if at all possible.
In Yakima County, there are ballot drop boxes in Grandview, Granger, Harrah, Mabton, Moxee, Naches, Parker, Selah, Sunnyside, Tieton, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato, White Swan, Yakima and Zillah. Check the county auditor’s website for exact locations.
If you absolutely need to send your ballot through the mail, the USPS recommends mailing at least one week prior to Election Day. Election Day is Nov. 3, so ballots must be mailed before Tuesday, Oct. 27. I recommend mailing them even earlier to ensure your vote is counted.
In Washington, ballots will be in your mailboxes starting Oct. 16. I will be completing my ballot the day I receive it and getting it in a county drop box immediately. I encourage you to do the same. This could be the most important election of our lives.
MARISA CIELOHA
White Salmon