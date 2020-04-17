To the editor — What do Washington, Oregon and Colorado have in common? We conduct our elections entirely by mail. We are the lucky ones who can safely stay at home and not risk our lives by going to the polls to vote.
Some states allow voters to have permanent absentee status. How citizens vote varies from state to state. Given the mandatory or voluntary stay-at-home situation during the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense to have mail-in voting throughout our country. To risk lives in order to vote is irrational. If we believe that voting is a right and responsibility for all Americans, mail-in ballots is the answer.
Over the years proposals have been made in Congress for mail-in voting. The Universal Right to Vote by Mail Act was proposed in the House, Jan. 5, 2007, and the Senate proposed an identical bill March 19, 2010. Presently in Congress similar bills are being proposed. The pandemic we are facing has shown us the vulnerability of our inconsistent voting system. Interest to change to mail-in ballots nationwide is gaining momentum. I hope you agree with me that we want everyone’s vote to count.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima