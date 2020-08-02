To the editor — Mabel Swan Senior Apartments has been my home for nearly 16 years. Over the years there have been many managers, each with their own way of running our residences. Connie Adams came here as manager, and she and her crew have really been doing their best to manager our needs and organize game nights, buffets, birthday parties, karaoke and holiday events.
When this pandemic hit, she and her crew took action and started organizing things and setting a safer way, with masks for everyone and distancing. Our building was clean and sanitary and everyone was doing what was necessary.
We are very proud of all Connie has done and want to say thank you to her and her helpers. So keep the faith and pray every day for an end to this horrible virus. With God's help, we will see this thing through. Bless us all, and thank you to our management.
MARIE BOYD
Yakima